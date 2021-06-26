Riders report loss of $7.5 million after 2020 CFL season cancelled due to COVID-19

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo leaves the field after losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL West Division final at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The Roughriders reported a loss of $7.5 million at their 2020-21 annual general meeting as the club deals with the financial fallout from the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor