Riders report loss of $7.5 million after 2020 CFL season cancelled due to COVID-19

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo leaves the field after losing to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL West Division final at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. The Roughriders reported a loss of $7.5 million at their 2020-21 annual general meeting as the club deals with the financial fallout from the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor

 MST

REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders reported a loss of $7.5 million at their 2020-21 annual general meeting as the club deals with the financial fallout from the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.

The club said in a release that its operating revenues dropped 74 per cent to $10.3 million in 2020-21 due to the cancellation of the season and other issues raised by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Roughriders said $3.9 million of those revenues came from federal pandemic relief programs.

The Roughriders posted operating revenues of $39.6 million and a net loss of net loss of $210,064 in 2019-20.

The team said it is facing a roughly $6-million cash flow deficit from its operations, and is expecting "significantly more" moving forward as it recovers from the pandemic.

The CFL is set to kick off an abbreviated 14-game 2021 season on Aug. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2021.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.