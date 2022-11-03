'I always considered myself a Canuck:' Bieksa officially retires in Vancouver

Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman Kevin Bieksa, who signed a one-day contract with the NHL hockey team to officially retire, takes a break as he skates with the team at the start of practice, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. Bieksa will be honoured by the team with a retirement celebration prior to their game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck