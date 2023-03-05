Canada's Bloemen takes home bronze medal at speedskating worlds

Davide Ghiotto of Italy, center and gold medal, Jorrit Bergsma of the Netherlands, left and silver medal, Ted-Jan Bloemen of Canada, right and bronze medal, celebrate on the podium of the 10,000m Men event of the Speedskating Single Distance World Championships at Thialf ice arena Heerenveen, Netherlands, Sunday, March 5, 2023. Skating in the second of six pairs, Bloemen posted a time of 13 minutes, 1.84 seconds in the 25-lap race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Peter Dejong