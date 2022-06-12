Sunday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland 6 Oakland 3
Toronto 6 Detroit 0
Baltimore 10 Kansas City 7
Tampa Bay 6 Minnesota 0
Texas 8 Chicago White Sox 6 (10 innings)
Boston 2 Seattle 0
National League
Arizona 13 Philadelphia 1
Milwaukee 4 Washington 1
Atlanta 5 Pittsburgh 3
Cincinnati 7 St. Louis 6
San Francisco 2 L.A. Dodgers 0
Colorado 4 San Diego 2
Interleague
N.Y. Yankees 18 Chicago Cubs 4
Houston 9 Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4 L.A. Angels 1
---
MLS
New England 2 Sporting Kansas City 1
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2022