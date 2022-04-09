Jayden Nelson's highlight-reel goal lifts Toronto into a tie with Real Salt Lake

Toronto FC defender Ashtone Morgan (5) celebrates his goal with teammate Jonathan Osorio (21) during second half MLS Soccer action against the New York Red Bulls, in Toronto on July 17, 2019. After back-to-back home wins over D.C. United and New York City FC, Toronto FC takes to the field in Utah on Saturday night looking for its first win at Real Salt Lake since July 2007. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette