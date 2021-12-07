IIHF: China will be allowed to participate in men's Olympic hockey tournament

Kunlun Red Star Beijing players look at a scoreboard during the Kontinental Hockey League ice hockey match between Kunlun Red Star Beijing and Amur Khabarovsk in Mytishchi, just outside Moscow, Russia, Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. China will take part in the men's hockey tournament at the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing after initial concerns that the team would be embarrassed on home ice against NHL-level competition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alexander Zemlianichenko