Canada's Fernandez falls in straight sets at ASB Classic quarterfinals

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez returns to Latvia's Daniela Vismane during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifier singles tennis match, in Vancouver, on Saturday, April 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez fell 4-6, 2-6 to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure in the quarterfinals of the ASB Classic tennis tournament Thursday.

Fernandez, the third seed in the event, hit three aces but committed four double faults in the match. The Laval, Que., native also went 1-for-6 on break point opportunities and won 60 per cent of first-serve points.

Bonaventure had a single ace while also committing four double faults but won 71.9 per cent of first-serve points. She also broke on 4-of-8 chances.

The Belgian had defeated Vancouver native Rebecca Marino 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Bonaventure will next face the winner between Karolina Muchova and Rebeka Masarova.

Fernandez entered the match having cruised past Julia Grabher 6-0, 6-1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2023.

