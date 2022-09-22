Parliamentarians honour Team Canada on 50th anniversary of Summit Series

Members of Team Canada look on as Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet pays his respects to the 1972 Summit Series team as they are honoured in the House of Commons, in Ottawa, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Members of the legendary hockey team that defeated the Soviet Union for hockey supremacy 50 years ago have pulled off another improbable victory -- a rare moment of unity in the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld