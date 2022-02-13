Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

MONTREAL - Last season, Jeff Skinner had just seven goals. On Sunday, he had more than half that, putting up his first-ever four-goal performance as the Buffalo Sabres downed the Montreal Canadiens 5-3.
“It’s nice, any time you can contribute to the team’s success it’s a good feeling. That's why you play the game,'' Skinner said. “To be able to contribute, to play, to win, it’s a good feeling and we’ll take it into the next game to try to be good again.”
Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Skinner also notched an assist and now has 29 points in 24 games against Montreal since 2013.
“He’s relentless,” Thompson said of his linemate. “Our line did a great job of pounding their defence and forcing turnovers. When Skinner gets the puck in the slot, he’s pretty dangerous so it was one of those nights where everything was going in.”
Alex Tuch had three assists for the Sabres.
Head coach Don Granato saw a lot of improvement from his top line of Skinner, Thompson and Tuch, who was acquired in the Jack Eichel trade from the Vegas Golden Knights in November. The coach believes the trio could grow into a top NHL line.
“I thought that line was starting to develop a little bit more chemistry each time we see them, it seems at this point,” Granato said. “They’re dangerous and they’re doing a lot to be dangerous.”
Craig Anderson made 28 saves Sunday to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-time winningest goaltenders.
Granato was happy to see his team snap a three-game losing skid and for his star winger to regain his scoring touch.
“(Skinner's) been scoring obviously much more this season in the past bit and he keeps getting better,” he said.
“He could’ve had multiple-goal games many nights or three-goal games many nights already so it’s great to see that come through tonight.”
Montreal's Samuel Montembeault stopped 26-of-31 shots in his second start in two days. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal.
The Canadiens (8-33-7) lost a 10th straight game for the first time since 1926.
Montreal is 0-3-0 under interim coach Martin St. Louis, who was installed behind the bench Wednesday.
“First I need to be honest with my players, it’s been really intense with the coaching change (and) the new philosophy,” St. Louis said. “So for me personally, I know we didn’t win the last three games but when I look at the game afterwards we do so many good things that I brought and they’re able to execute them quickly.
“I’m proud of their work. I’m proud that they buy in and work with the plan I ask of them and we’ll keep progressing.”
Skinner broke the ice early for the Sabres, redirecting a shot from point by Casey Fitzgerald for his first goal 3:41 into the game.
Montreal got on the scoreboard 1:11 into the second period when Corey Schueneman sent the puck to Hoffman for a one-timer in the right faceoff circle. The winger didn’t waste his opportunity, tying the game 1-1.
Buffalo regained the advantage midway through the middle frame as Skinner added his second of the afternoon. His shot from the top of the faceoff circle beat Montembeault just under the crossbar.
The Habs didn’t give up, responding 58 seconds later. Petry got his second goal of the season when his shot from the point deflected off of John Hayden and levelled the game.
Armia found Montreal’s go-ahead goal 16:09 into the second. Well positioned in front of Anderson’s goal, Armia received Ryan Poehling’s pass and beat the Buffalo goalie with a short-side shot.
But the Sabres weren’t done and tied the game again on a power play late in the second.
Peyton Krebs sent a cross-ice pass to Thompson and his shot was too much for Montembeault.
Skinner completed the hat-trick at the 8:16 mark of the third. The 29-year-old was tripped by Petry on a breakaway but the puck ended up in the back of the net after deflecting off his skate.
He added to his productive afternoon with a fourth goal, from the slot, confirming the Sabres win with just under two minutes left on the game clock.
NOTES: Before the game, Montreal placed Ben Chiarot on injured reserve and recalled Schueneman from the American Hockey League's Laval Rocket. Sunday marked the 26-year-old defenceman's third game in three days, following back-to-back outings in the AHL.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2022.