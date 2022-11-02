Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming signs new contract with England's Chelsea

Servette's forward Leonie Fleury, left, fights for the ball with Chelsea's midfielder Jessie Fleming, during the Women's Champions League group A soccer match between Servette FC Chênois Féminin and Chelsea, at the Stade de Geneve stadium, in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Canadian international Fleming has signed a new contract with Chelsea, keeping her at the English club until the summer of 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP