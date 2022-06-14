Resilient Routliffe earns world title in Portugal pool

Tess Routliffe, of Canada, reacts to winning the silver medal in the women's 200m IM SM8 (SM7-8) final at the Parapan Am Games in Toronto on Tuesday, August 11, 2015. Routliffe put an exclamation point on her remarkable comeback from injury on Tuesday, capturing the first world title of her decorated career on the third night of the 2022 World Para Swimming Championships at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese