Western University running back suspended four years for violating anti-doping rule

Western Mustangs' Edouard Wanadi (9) runs the ball through St. Francis Xavier X-Men players during Mitchell Bowl university football action, in London, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport announced Wednesday that Wanadi is suspended four years for violating an anti-doping rule. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nicole Osborne

OTTAWA - The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport announced Wednesday that Western University running back Edouard Wanadi has been suspended four years for violating an anti-doping rule.

The CCES says a Wanadi urine sample collected on Oct. 11, 2022, during out-of-competition doping control revealed the presence of GW501516, a prohibited metabolic modulator.

Wanadi waived his right to a hearing and admitted his violation, says the CCES, which is imposing the provisional ban beginning on Nov. 10, 2022, and ending Nov. 9, 2026.

The Saint-Jerome, Que., native will be ineligible to participate in any sport signatory to the Canadian Anti-Doping Program for the duration of his suspension.

Wanadi rushed for 908 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine OUA games last season as a sophomore, helping the Mustangs win the Yates Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2023.

