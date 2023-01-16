Kane's return from injured list raises cap questions for Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane (91) is knocked to the ice during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. It appears Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is nearing the end of his lengthy stay on the injured list. Kane’s wrist was lacerated in a freak accident Nov. 8 in Tampa, when he was knocked to the ice had his wrist stepped on by Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jason Behnken