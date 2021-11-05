Pascal Siakam could make his season debut for the Toronto Raptors next week

Toronto Raptors’ Pascal Siakam speaks to media during a press conference at Scotiabank Arena during the team's media day in Toronto, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. Pascal Siakam could finally make his season debut next week.

The Toronto Raptors' all-star forward has been recovering from off-season shoulder surgery, but coach Nick Nurse said Siakam's return is imminent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston