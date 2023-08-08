Jose Bautista reflects on path to level of excellence with Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays' Jose Bautista watches his solo home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series on Friday, Oct. 23, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. Bautista feels the 2015 and 2016 Blue Jays seasons provided the most joy in his highlight-filled career. But eight years later, the way the 2015 American League Championship Series ended against the Royals still stings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Slocum