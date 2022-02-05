Saturday's Games

NHL All-Star Game

Semifinals

Metropolitan 6 Pacific 4

Central 8 Atlantic 5

Final

Metropolitan 5 Central 3

--

AHL

Hershey 4 Cleveland 1

Toronto 5 Rochester 2

Hartford 6 Lehigh Valley 4

Providence 2 WB/Scranton 1 (OT)

Belleville 6 Laval 1

Grand Rapids 5 Ontario 3

Iowa 4 Rockford 2

Milwaukee 7 Chicago 5

Syracuse 3 Charlotte 1

Utica 5 Springfield 1

Bakersfield 4 Colorado 3

Tucson 5 San Diego 4

Texas at Manitoba, ppd

---

NBA

Memphis 135 Orlando 115

Miami 104 Charlotte 86

Phoenix 95 Washington 80

L.A. Lakers 122 New York 115 (OT)

Sacramento 113 Oklahoma City 103

Milwaukee 137 Portland 108

---

NLL

Albany 13 Georgia 11

Buffalo 11 Rochester 8

Toronto 14 Philadelphia 7

Colorado 14 Calgary 10

Vancouver 17 Panther City 11

---

