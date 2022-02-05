Saturday's Games
NHL All-Star Game
Semifinals
Metropolitan 6 Pacific 4
Central 8 Atlantic 5
Final
Metropolitan 5 Central 3
--
AHL
Hershey 4 Cleveland 1
Toronto 5 Rochester 2
Hartford 6 Lehigh Valley 4
Providence 2 WB/Scranton 1 (OT)
Belleville 6 Laval 1
Grand Rapids 5 Ontario 3
Iowa 4 Rockford 2
Milwaukee 7 Chicago 5
Syracuse 3 Charlotte 1
Utica 5 Springfield 1
Bakersfield 4 Colorado 3
Tucson 5 San Diego 4
Texas at Manitoba, ppd
---
NBA
Memphis 135 Orlando 115
Miami 104 Charlotte 86
Phoenix 95 Washington 80
L.A. Lakers 122 New York 115 (OT)
Sacramento 113 Oklahoma City 103
Milwaukee 137 Portland 108
---
NLL
Albany 13 Georgia 11
Buffalo 11 Rochester 8
Toronto 14 Philadelphia 7
Colorado 14 Calgary 10
Vancouver 17 Panther City 11
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2022.