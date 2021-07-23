Toronto FC interim coach Javier Perez has ties that run deep with some of his players

Toronto FC midfielder Yeferson Soteldo (30) is defended by New York Red Bulls defender Kyle Duncan (6) and midfielder Dru Yearwood (16) during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. Unbeaten in three games (1-0-2) under interim coach Javier Perez, Toronto FC looks to continue its comeback on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. nbsp; THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Katsarov