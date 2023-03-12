Fly half Sam Malcom does it all in Toronto Arrows' win over the Chicago Hounds

Toronto Arrows fly half Sam Malcolm is shown in action against Old Glory D.C., in Leesburg, Va., in a Feb. 26, 2022, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Paris Malone, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - The Toronto Arrows can thank Sam Malcolm for their first victory of the Major League Rugby season.

The 27-year-old fly half from New Zealand accounted for all of Toronto's points in a 27-26 win over the expansion Chicago Hounds at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday night.

And the Arrows vice-captain collected the points haul in every way, scoring two tries and kicking four penalties and a conversion before booting a 78th-minute drop goal to seal the win.

Malcolm's first try, in the 13th minute, capped a sweeping move highlighted by wing Mitch Richardson retrieving his own chip kick before offloading to Malcolm in the tackle.

Malcolm, Toronto's all-time points leader, was in the right place at the right time again in the 23rd minute to gather Tautalatasi Tasi's offload at the goal-line. The score came with Arrows captain Lucas Rumball in the sin-bin.

Toronto (1-2-0) trailed 20-15 at the half. Both teams had players sent to the sin-bin in the second half — centre Noel Reid for the Arrows and flanker Maclean Jones for Chicago.

Canadian international hooker Lindsey Stevens started for Chicago (0-3-0).

Toronto visits Old Glory D.C. (1-2-0) next Saturday. The Arrows play their first six games of the season on the road before hosting the defending champion New York Ironworkers on April 8 at York Lions Stadium.

