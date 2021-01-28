Canadian guard Carr takes his mental and physical game to a new level at Minnesota

Minnesota's Marcus Carr (5) drives around Maryland's Darryl Morsell (11) and Galin Smith (30) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Minneapolis. After a sophomore season that was decent, but in his view not good enough, Marcus Carr returned home to Toronto to double down on his college basketball career. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jim Mone