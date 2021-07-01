Montreal to host outdoor Canadiens games viewing after Bell Centre request denied

A young Montreal Canadiens fan waves the team flag amongst a crowd of several thousand, outside the Bell Centre in Montreal prior to game 6 NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey semifinal action against the Vegas Golden Knights, in Montreal, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Montreal has announced it will set up outdoor viewing parties to allow fans to watch the Canadiens play in the Stanley Cup final, a day after Quebec public health denied a request to allow more fans into the Bell Centre.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe