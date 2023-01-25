Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts to become PHF's highest-paid player

Recent Toronto Six signing Daryl Watts, shown in action in a Jan.21, 2023 handout photo, has disclosed her contract terms and her US$150,000 salary in 2023-24 will be a Premier Hockey League record. The Six signed the 23-year-old from Toronto to a two-year contract last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Six-Lori Bolliger **MANDATORY CREDIT**