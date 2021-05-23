Canadiens return home after earning split of first two games in Toronto

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Mitchell Marner (16) watches his goal bounce around inside the net as Montreal Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot (8) and teammates Tomas Tatar (90) and Brett Kulak (77) scramble during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Kulak feels his team lost focus "a little bit" in a Game 2 loss to Toronto when the calls weren't going Montreal's way. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn