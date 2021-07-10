Saturday's Games
MLB
American League
Tampa Bay 5 Toronto 2
Minnesota 9 Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 8 Baltimore 3
Oakland 8 Texas 4 (11 innings)
Cleveland 14 Kansas City 6
N.Y. Yankees 1 Houston 0
Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 0
National League
San Francisco 10 Washington 4
Atlanta 5 Miami 4
Pittsburgh 6 N.Y. Mets 2 (1st game)
N.Y. Mets 4 Pittsburgh 2 (2nd game)
Cincinnati 4 Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6 Chicago Cubs 0
L.A. Dodgers 22 Arizona 1
Colorado 3 San Diego 0
Interleague
Philadelphia 11 Boston 2
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2021.