Canada draws on Toronto Arrows, New England Free Jacks for Tongan rugby tour

Canada's Senior Men's 15 team coach Kingsley Jones looks on during the team's warm up prior to the first match of the Rugby World Cup 2023 Qualification Pathway against the US Eagles, at the Swilers Rugby Club in St. John's, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Canada will have a sizable contingent from Major League Rugby champion New England Free Jacks and the Toronto Arrows when it tours Tonga next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly