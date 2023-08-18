Whitecaps aim for win ahead of season-defining road trip

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini walks onto the field for one of the MLS soccer club's training sessions, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The Whitecaps return to action against the San Jose Earthquakes for the final home game on Sunday before a seven-game road trip that could define their season and their playoff chances. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck