York United forward Osaze De Rosario named CPL player of the week

York United forward Osaze De Rosario, centre, is shown scoring against Pacific FC in a 4-2 loss in CPL soccer action in Toronto in this July 15, 2022 handout photo. York United forward Osaze De Rosario, son of former Canadian star Dwayne De Rosario, has been named the CPL's player of the week after a two-goal performance in a 4-2 win at HFX Wanderers FC on Monday. The 21-year-old now has eight goals this season to stand third in the league scoring race behind Pacific FC's Alejandro Diaz (13 goals) and Forge FC's Woobens Pacius (nine goals). THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - York United FC, David Chant