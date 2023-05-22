After turning heads in first two weeks of Giro, Canada's Gee looks to finish strong

Derek Gee, shown in a handout photo, is going through hell and loving it. The 25-year-old from Ottawa, the lone Canadian in the Giro d'Italia, has been a revelation in his first Grand Tour with three second-place finishes and one fourth-place finish in the first two weeks. Now he looks to make his mark in the final week of the race. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Israel - Premier Tech **MANDATORY CREDIT**