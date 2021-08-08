CF Montreal goalkeeper James Pantemis enters COVID-19 protocols

WASHINGTON - CF Montreal says goalkeeper James Pantemis has been placed in COVID-19 protocols.
The club says in a release that it "continues to follow and abide by all of the COVID-19 protocols as set out by the MLS."
Montreal announced shortly before kickoff that Pantemis would not be available for Sunday's road game against D.C. United.
Sebastian Breza started in his place, with veteran 'keeper Clement Diop available off the bench.
Breza had six saves in his first-ever MLS start but Montreal dropped a 2-1 decision to United.
Pantemis, a 24-year-old from Kirkland, Que., has played nine games for Montreal this season, giving up 13 goals, making 23 saves and collecting two clean sheets.
CF Montreal (6-7-5) remains a single point below the Eastern Conference playoff bar.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2021.