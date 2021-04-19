Tottenham fires manager Jose Mourinho after 17 months

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb, 24, 2021 file photo, Tottenham's manager Jose Mourinho reacts during the Europa League round of 32 second leg soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolfsberger AC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. A person with knowledge of the situation says Tottenham has fired manger Jose Mourinho. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been made public by Tottenham. Mourinho took over in November 2019. His firing comes with seventh-place Tottenham outside the Champions League places but with a League Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Julian Finney/Pool via AP, File)