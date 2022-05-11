Oilers defenceman Nurse suspended one game for head-butting Danault

Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during third period of first round, game one NHL playoff action in Edmonton, Monday, May 2, 2022. Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson