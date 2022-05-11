Oilers defenceman Nurse suspended one game for head-butting Danault

Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar (11) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) battle for the puck during third period of first round, game one NHL playoff action in Edmonton, Monday, May 2, 2022. Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

 JF

NEW YORK - Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse will miss Game 6 of Edmonton's first-round playoff series with Los Angeles after the NHL suspended him one game for head-butting Kings forward Phillip Danault.

The incident occurred with 10 seconds left in the second period of the Kings' 5-4 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday night in Edmonton.

Nurse turned and forcefully drove his helmet into Danault in front of Edmonton's goal after Oilers goaltender Mike Smith made a save and froze the puck.

The suspension leaves the Oilers without their top defenceman heading into an elimination game Thursday in Los Angeles. The Kings lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

The NHL also fined Oilers forward Zack Kassian US$5,000 for cross-checking Kings defenceman Sean Durzi.

The incident occurred at 19:00 of the second period. Kassian was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking.

