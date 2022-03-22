Olympic champion Kripps supports athletes' fight against Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton

Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell, of Canada, celebrate after the 4-man heat 4 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Olympic champion Justin Kripps has thrown his weight behind Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes who are demanding change in their national sport organization, saying they "can't move forward until there is change at the top." (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)