Canada's Marino eliminated from Wimbledon warmup with quarterfinal loss

Canada's Rebecca Marino watches her shot after returning to Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure during a Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers singles match, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 14, 2023. Marino has been eliminated from the Rothesay Classic tennis tournament after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal loss to China's Zhu Lin on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck