Ecuador keeps World Cup spot as FIFA rejects Chile complaint

President of the Chilean Soccer Federation Pablo Milad, left, walks with lawyer Eduardo Carlezzo, for a press conference to ask FIFA to investigate whether Ecuador's national soccer team player Byron Castillo is actually Colombian and not entitled to have played for Ecuador in World Cup qualifying matches, at the Chilean Soccer Federation Headquarters in Santiago, Chile, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Ecuador's soccer federation issued a statement rejecting Chile's claims and insisting that Castillo is legally an Ecuadorian citizen. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)