Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov dead at 21 after brain tumour diagnosis

Rodion Amirov of Russia celebrates his goal on a penalty shot against Austria at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Amirov has died at the age of 21 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour last year. The Maple Leafs confirmed Amirov's death on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson