Blue Jays' Biggio on IL with cervical spine ligament sprain

Toronto Blue Jays' Cavan Biggio (8) scores a run past Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) on a single by Teoscar Hernandez during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., on Monday, May 3, 2021. The Toronto Blue Jays put third baseman Cavan Biggio on the 10-day injured list with a cervical spine ligament sprain on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Tony Avelar