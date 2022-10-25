Zermatt-Cervinia World Cup downhill ski races cancelled after warm weather

Snow cannons spray snow at the finish area of the new four-kilometre ski slope "Gran Becca", ten days ahead of an Alpine ski World Cup women's downhill race, between the alpine ski resort of Zermatt in Switzerland and Cervinia in Italy, in Laghi Cime Bianche, Cervinia, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. The new women’s cross-border downhill races in Zermatt-Cervinia scheduled for Nov. 5-6 have been canceled due to “unseasonably warm” conditions, organizers in Switzerland and Italy announced on Tuesday. (Maxime Schmid/Keystone via AP)