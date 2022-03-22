Tuesday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
NHL
St. Louis 5 Washington 2
Pittsburgh 5 Columbus 1
New Jersey 7 N.Y. Rangers 4
Carolina 3 Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Islanders 3 Ottawa 0
Detroit 6 Philadelphia 3
Winnipeg 4 Vegas 0
Dallas 5 Edmonton 3
San Jose 4 Calgary 3
Seattle 4 Arizona 2
Los Angeles 6 Nashville 1
---
AHL
WB/Scranton 5 Toronto 1
Chicago 3 Texas 1
San Diego 3 Henderson 1
Stockton 3 San Jose 1
Ontario 6 Grand Rapids 2
---
MLB
Spring Training
Atlanta 4 Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 7 Detroit 2
Baltimore 10 Pittsburgh 9
St. Louis 4 Miami 3
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 2
Toronto 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 6 San Diego 1
Cincinnati 10 L.A. Dodgers 8
Kansas City 5 Oakland 3
Texas 4 Arizona 1
L.A. Angels 7 Colorado 4
Chicago White Sox 4 Milwaukee 3
Chicago Cubs 5 Seattle 5
N.Y. Mets 2 Houston 0
---
NBA
Orlando 94 Golden State 90
Atlanta 117 New York 111
Milwaukee 126 Chicago 98
Denver 127 L.A. Clippers 115
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2022.