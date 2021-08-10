Redblacks' Kanneh and Williams, Bombers' Oliveira earn CFL top performer honours

Ottawa Redblacks' Abdul Kanneh (14) tackles Edmonton Elks' James Wilder Jr. (32) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday August 7, 2021. Kanneh, who had a 102-yard interception return for a touchdown that anchored the Ottawa Redblacks' season-opening 16-12 road win over the Elks, was named the CFL's top performer Tuesday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.