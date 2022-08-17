Argos running back Harris to undergo season-ending surgery for torn pectoral muscle

Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson hands off the ball to running back Andrew Harris during second half CFL football action against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Toronto on August 6, 2022. An Argos official said the club has determined Harris will require season-ending surgery after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Toronto’s 34-27 loss to the Tiger-Cats last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker