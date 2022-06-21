Canada voted in favour of world swimming body's transgender policy

Pennsylvania's Lia Thomas waits for results after swimming the women's 200-m freestyle final at the NCAA swimming and diving championships, on March 18, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Canada voted in favour of a controversial gender policy announced this week by the world governing body of swimming. In a gender inclusion policy that went into effect Monday, FINA allows only transgender swimmers who transition from male to female before age 12 to compete in women's events. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Bazemore