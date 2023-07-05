Prosper leads Canada over Dominican Republic at Women’s AmeriCup hoops tournament

Notre Dame's Cassandre Prosper (4) gets the ball away from Mississippi State's Asianae Johnson (3) during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. Cassandre Prosper had 13 points as Canada downed the Dominican Republic 88-48 on Wednesday at the FIBA Women’s AmeriCup basketball tournament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Michael Caterina