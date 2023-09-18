Davis Schneider learning on the job as Blue Jays chase post-season berth

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Davis Schneider (36) throws to first base on a ground ball during second inning MLB interleague baseball action in Toronto on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Every time fans with pasted-on mustaches are shown on the Rogers Centre Jumbotron, all the Blue Jays start elbowing Schneider, telling him to look. The disguises are actually a loving tribute to the 24-year-old, who has rocked the distinctive facial hair since Top Gun: Maverick came out in May 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj