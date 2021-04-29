Ryan Miller's time: Ducks goalie to retire at end of season

FILE - Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller takes off his mask during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Anaheim, Calif., in this Saturday, March 20, 2021, file photo. Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history. The 40-year-old Miller announced his decision Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)