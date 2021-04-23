Leafs' Tavares set to 'pay it forward' in new partnership with Special Olympics

Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares, right, and William Nylander celebrate Tavares' goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Tavares is partnering with Special Olympics Canada to promote and raise funds for its Unified Sports programs, which aims to integrate individuals with and without intellectual disabilities on teams for training and competition to promote social engagement and development. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck