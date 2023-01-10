Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. Team Saskatchewan skip Robyn Silvernagle throws a stone during draw 18 against team Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., on February 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward