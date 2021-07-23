Sabres add 1st-round pick in trading Ristolainen to Flyers

FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Robert Hagg plays during an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, file photo. The Sabres' offseason overhaul has begun with Buffalo trading veteran defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday, July 23, 2021. Buffalo acquired fifth-year defenseman Robert Hagg and the Flyers first-round pick. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)