Toffoli scores a pair as Montreal Canadiens defeat the Winnipeg Jets 4-2

Montreal Canadiens’ Brendan Gallagher (11), Nick Suzuki (14), Tyler Toffoli (73) and Brett Kulak (77) celebrate Toffoli’s goal during second-period NHL hockey action against the Winnipeg Jets, in Winnipeg, Monday, March 15, 2021. Toffoli scored two goals - including an empty-netter in the final minute - as the Canadiens defeated the Jets 4-2 at Bell MTS Place. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade