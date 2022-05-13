Decisive Game 7 in Edmonton is 'what dreams are made of': Smith

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith makes a glove save during the second period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings, in Los Angeles, Thursday, May 12, 2022. With a victory in L.A. on Thursday, Smith and the Oilers forced a Game 7 in their first-round series against the Kings. The decisive matchup will go Saturday in Edmonton. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill