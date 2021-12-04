Gotham FC trades rights to Canadian 'keeper Kailen Sheridan to expansion San Diego

Sky Blue goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan makes a save during penalty kicks to win the game 4-3 against the Washington Spirit during NWSL Challenge Cup soccer action in Herriman, Utah, Saturday, July 18, 2020. NJ/NY Gotham FC has traded the rights to Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan to expansion San Diego FC in exchange for US$130,000 in allocation money and protection in the upcoming NWSL expansion draft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rick Bowmer