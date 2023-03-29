After success in St. Louis, Manitoba centre back Kyle Hiebert makes Canada debut

St. Louis City SC's Kyle Hiebert (right) battles for the ball with San Jose Earthquakes's Cristian Espinoza during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 18, 2023, in St. Louis. April has yet to come and Hiebert is already having a year to remember. The 25-year-old from La Salle, Man., ignored in the MLS SuperDraft, has helped expansion St. Louis City SC to a record unbeaten start. And now he can call himself a Canadian international after making his debut off the bench in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Honduras. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Roberson